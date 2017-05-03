Rep. Greg Walden Meets With Trump On Health Care Bill Amendment

Oregon Rep. Greg Walden was among a handful of Republicans who met with President Trump Wednesday to gain Trump’s support for an amendment to the American Health Care Act. That’s the Republican bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The amendment focuses on protections for people with preexisting conditions. Conservative Republicans want to do away with the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that health insurance companies cover sick people at normal rates. The amendment would allow states to waive that Obamacare requirement, but would allocate funding to help high-risk patients afford their health care.

"This amendment is an important step that dedicates even more funding to reduce premiums or other out-of-pocket costs for these patients and decidedly improves the American Health Care Act," Walden said.

At town halls in April, Walden said he would not support legislation that allowed insurance companies to hike costs on sick patients.

