Resources For Veterans And Survivors

Oregon is home to more than 320,000 veterans across the state — four generations strong across five major wars. Vietnam veterans make up the largest segment of our community, but did not receive a welcome home in their own time. Today, we proudly honor our Vietnam veterans and all Oregon veterans. Veteran service officers in every county stand ready to be the advocate in their corner. Reach out today and connect Oregon’s veterans and their families to the benefits they have earned.

For war survivors and other non-service members needing help, here are available resources:

Community Mental Health Services

