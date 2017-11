Author Reza Aslan joins us in front of an audience at Literary Arts in downtown Portland. Aslan is the author of several books about religion, including "Beyond Fundamentalism" and "Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth," which was a New York Times bestseller. Aslan is currently a professor of creative writing at the University of California, Riverside. His new book is "God: A Human History."



