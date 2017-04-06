Right 2 Dream Too Homeless Camp To Move Across Willamette River

A homeless camp in Portland’s Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood is moving. That announcement comes ahead of a deadline Friday to leave its current location.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Thursday that the camp known as Right 2 Dream Too will relocate to an area between the Moda Center and the Willamette River.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation owns the property.

The city’s announcement says the camp will have 60 days to make the move. It will be allowed to use the site near the Moda Center for up to two years.

A statement from the camp’s organizers said they’re cooperating with the move. R2DToo leaders expressed frustration at the years of effort to find a permanent home.

"Three times we found a reasonable relocation site and three times we were turned away by individuals, businesses and organizations who, out of ignorance and fear, refused to accept our presence, even as we committed to continuing to be good and safe neighbors," the statement read.

R2DToo leaders said they were grateful for the support residents have received over the years and are looking for financial support as they prepare to move. The new site near the Moda Center is not ideal, in R2DToo's view.

"Our new home, will not be close enough for people to walk around the corner or down the block for breakfast as they can now, but will be a short Max ride away," said the statement.

