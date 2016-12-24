Saturday at 7 Hear Rare Pop, Psychedelic, and Soul Christmas Recordings

The classic animated television special, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS comes to life in this double-casted Ferndale Repertory Theater adaptation. Some actors are as young as 11 years old.

Graciela Garcia (who plays Lucy), Taylee Mullins (who plays Sally Brown), and director Daphne Endert join Wendy Butler to talk about the show, which runs Nov. 23 - Dec. 18, 2016.