Saturday at 7 Hear Rare Pop, Psychedelic, and Soul Christmas Recordings

This is a Christmas special like none other. Holiday music collector and expert Andy Cirzan scours record stores, dustbins and basements to find the best and most unique tunes for the season. And each year he treats Sound Opinions listeners to a much-anticipated hour of music and a free mix to download. This year’s compilation is called Warblings from the Enchanted Forest – rare pop, psychedelic, and soul Christmas recordings. Tune in Christmas Eve beginning at 7.

Carol Jacobson and Alexandra Gellner of the Eureka Symphony spoke with KHSU's Wendy Butler about 'The Snowman', one of the many acts in the Holiday Concert Dec. 2nd and 3rd at the Arkley Center, and the importance and benefits of having a musical education. 