This is a Christmas special like none other. Holiday music collector and expert Andy Cirzan scours record stores, dustbins and basements to find the best and most unique tunes for the season. And each year he treats Sound Opinions listeners to a much-anticipated hour of music and a free mix to download. This year’s compilation is called Warblings from the Enchanted Forest – rare pop, psychedelic, and soul Christmas recordings. Tune in Christmas Eve beginning at 7.
Saturday at 7 Hear Rare Pop, Psychedelic, and Soul Christmas Recordings
By Katie Whiteside • 4 seconds ago