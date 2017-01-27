Sheriff Says Clark County Is Not A 'Sanctuary'

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday clarifying the county is not a so-called sanctuary for immigrants.

In a statement published on Facebook, Sheriff Chuck Atkins said the southwest Washington county does not accept Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for people who are living in the country illegally.

But he says that doesn’t make them a sanctuary county either.

"With the topic of sanctuary cities/counties currently making headlines I thought I would address the fact that Clark County is listed as a sanctuary county on various internet websites," Atkins said in the statement. "Clark County is not, in fact, a sanctuary county."

Atkins clarified the county cannot hold people based solely on immigration status because ICE detainers do not contain a probable cause affidavit. He said that’s necessary for law enforcement holds.

"We have and will continue to detain or transfer custody of people who are in the country unlawfully when requested to by ICE and upon the presentation of legally sufficient documentation," Atkins wrote.

