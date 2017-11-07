A Silicon Valley Paradise

Apple is in the tax shelter spotlight again as the Paradise Papers reveal the company stashed billions in profits on the tiny island of Jersey in the English Channel.
In 2013 Apple CEO Tim Cook told a Senate hearing, “We donât stash money on some Caribbean island.â
Bay Area technology companies and well known investors feature prominently in the Paradise Papers, a collaborative effort involving more than 380 journalists reporting on the secretive world of offshore tax havens.
Copyright 2017 KQED. To see more, visit KQED.