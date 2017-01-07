Snow, Ice Hit Willamette Valley With More On The Way

Snow, ice and freezing rain started in western Oregon on Saturday morning, laying the groundwork for hazardous driving conditions this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast ice accumulation from 1/2 inch in Eugene to 3/4 inch in Portland Saturday.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Oregon State Police reported snow beginning to fall on top of ice on Interstate 5 in Lane County. Oregon officials are urging people to avoid travel in areas expecting winter weather.

Portland International Airport is open, but airlines have already canceled many flights Saturday afternoon and evening. Flight schedules are available at FlyPDX.com or via individual airlines.

Those in the Columbia River Gorge could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

After subzero wind chills in eastern Oregon, warming temperatures Saturday and Sunday are set to bring snow, sleet and ice.

A National Weather Service advisory for Central Oregon says Bend, Prineville and Redmond could get 2 to 4 inches of snow Saturday afternoon and evening.

Warming shelters in Portland and Gresham will be open this weekend. Multnomah County leaders urge people seeking shelter to call 211 or visit 211info.org for information about warming center locations and space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

