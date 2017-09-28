Solar Industry Changes | Lillard On Protests | Racism At Multnomah County?

During the last session, the legislature eliminated a tax credit for residential solar panel installation. Also, a new court ruling means that President Trump will have to make a decision about whether to impose a tariff on Chinese manufactured solar panels. Jon Miller, Executive Director of the Oregon Solar Energy Industries Association, tells us how all of that will affect Oregon’s solar industry.

In the past week, professional athletes have been at the center of a national debate about political protest. An ongoing protest during the playing of the national anthem by NFL players, as well as Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry’s passing on a White House invitation, have both drawn rebukes from President Trump. Athletes across the country have spoken out on the issue — including the Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard. He joins us to reflect on the role athletes play in political conversations.

Earlier this month, people of color spoke up at a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting, during which the board took up a workforce equity resolution. They shared stories of both overt and subtle forms of racism they’ve experienced as county employees and how they felt their complaints about discrimination were ignored. Multnomah County COO Marissa Madrigal joins us to talk about what the county is doing now and its long-term strategy to address discrimination and racism.

