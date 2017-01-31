State Senate Democrats Forge Ahead with Bills to Protect Immigrants

California Democrats have been spoiling for a fight with President Donald Trump since before he was sworn into office. One potential area of conflict is immigration. Senate Bill 54, would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from using their resources to assist federal authorities investigate, detain or arrest people for possible immigration violations. Senate Bill 6, would require the state to provide legal services to anyone facing deportation who would otherwise not have access to a lawyer.



