KHSU’s year-end fundraiser starts Wednesday and one of our 'thank you' gifts is really, really special!

CenterArts is bringing legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash (you know, Crosby Stills and Nash, the Hollies) to the Van Duzer March 24th. KHSU and Center Arts will host an exclusive soundcheck event before the show. A very limited number of KHSU members will get tickets to the show and to the special event before with Graham Nash. We hope you’ll listen starting Wednesday for how to be a part of this. KHSU’s year-end fundraiser is Wednesday through Saturday.