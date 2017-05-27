Suspect In Deadly Portland Hate Speech Attack Charged With Murder

The Portland man suspected of fatally stabbing two people on a MAX train Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, of North Portland.

Portland Police say Christian is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, two counts of intimidation in the second degree and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

One of the victims was identified on Saturday as Taliesin Namkai-Meche.

Namkai-Meche graduated with a degree in economics from Reed College in 2016. In a public Facebook post, his mother Asha Deliverance said: "He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever."

The attack happened at the Hollywood Transit Center. Eyewitnesses say two men died and a third was injured after approaching a man who was yelling racial slurs at two women on the train who appeared to be Muslim.

The women have not been identified but one was described as wearing a hijab, according to authorities. Portland Police expect to release the names of the victims Saturday afternoon.

“The suspect was on the MAX train yelling various remarks that would best be characterized as hate speech toward a variety of ethnicities and religions,” Sgt. Pete Simpson wrote in a press release Friday evening.

Christian, the man accused of the crimes, has posted offensive material and anti-Muslim rhetoric on social media, says Heidi Beirich, with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“This guy was definitely expressing anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler material, anti-Muslim rants as well,” said Beirich.

“We have sadly seen far too much violence from people who espouse these ideas.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been tracking hate groups and extremist activity across the country, and has been inundated with reports during the first months of the Donald Trump presidency. Beirich said the center had received just under 900 responses within 10 days of the election, and reports had shot up to 1,800 by late January.

“We’re seeing a wave of hate, both hate speech and hate crimes, across this country that are unprecedented in recent years and require ultimately a forceful response,” Beirich added. “And that’s certainly not something we’re getting out of the Trump administration right now.”

Christian also attended the April 29 “March for Free Speech,” event on 82nd Avenue, a response to the canceled Rose Parade after organizers received a threatening email directed at the local Republican party. He wore an American flag as a cape and a chain around his neck. He frequently used the n-word and extended his arm in a hail Hitler salute.

Friday’s attack happened just hours before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began. In Southwest Portland, families and worshipers left evening prayer at the Islamic Center of Portland, or Masjed As-Saber, Oregon’s largest mosque.

“We are very sorry for the two men who tried to do the right thing,” said Imtiaz Khan, Presdent of the Islamic Center of Portland.

Khan condemned the attack and believes similar acts of hate speech and harassment toward the Muslim community have gone up since the election.

“Of course people from the Muslim community are concerned. And unfortunately, the easy targets are women because of the headscarf,” said Khan.

“There is too much hatred in our world right now, and far too much violence. Too much of it has arrived here in Portland,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in a statement. The mayor is returning to Portland this afternoon from London.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives, and to those who witnessed what happened. Thank you to our first responders, who provided aid, and police who captured the suspected killer,” said Wheeler.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also aware of Friday’s attacks and says it is offering any available resources to assist the Portland Police.

“We will certainly be looking at the facts and evidence as the investigation unfolds to determine whether there is any potential federal violation,” the FBI Oregon's public affairs officer said in an email.

“At the core of the FBI's mission is the belief that every person has the right to live, work and worship in this country without fear. Hate and bigotry have no place in our community, and we will not allow violence in the name of hate to go unanswered.”

Portland Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about the incident to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

The community is organizing a candlelight vigil Saturday night to honor the victims of the attack. The vigil starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Hollywood MAX station.

