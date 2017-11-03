Tech Giants Testify in Russian Hearings, Mueller’s Indictments, GOP Tax Reform, Helping Puerto Rico

Tech giants testify in Russian hearingsSilicon Valley executives testified before Congress this week about the role their companies played in allowing Russian misinformation to spread in the run-up to the presidential election. Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who led the hearings, says many questions continue to revolve around how Russian operatives were able to pose as Americans and spread content through Facebook, Google and Twitter on divisive issues such as immigration and race relations.

Political Analysis: Muellerâs indictments and GOP tax reformOur political experts analyze the weekâs key developments, from indictments handed down by special counsel Bob Mueller in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in U.S. politics to the GOPâs tax reform proposal.

Guests:

Lanhee Chen, Hoover Institution fellow

Carla Marinucci, POLITICO senior writer

Tim Miller, Definers Public Affairs partner

Helping Puerto RicoSix weeks after Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, roughly 70 percent of the U.S. territory remains without power. Last month the Registered Nurse Response Network sent 50 volunteer nurses on a two-week relief mission. We hear from two California nurses about what they witnessed and why residents are still desperate for assistance.Guests:

Sandy Adler Killen, Registered Nurse Response Network

Randee Litten, Registered Nurse Response Network

To contribute to Randee Littenâs Go Fund Me page, visit:Â https://www.gofundme.com/hurricanemarianurserelief

