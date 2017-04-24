Thousand Flock To Southwest Washington Casino Opening, Clog I-5

Monday’s wet weather didn’t keep the crowds, or the traffic, from showing up at the opening day of Ilani, the new Cowlitz Tribe casino in southwest Washington.

By noon, the 3,000-spot parking lot was full and transportation officials were reporting cars backed up for miles on I-5 northbound.

After 21 months of construction, the Cowlitz Tribe welcomed their new casino with a ribbon cutting ceremony before opening the doors to thousands of eagerly waiting people. The crowd grew impatient at times, chanting "Open! Open!” as tribal leaders and casino officials delivered speeches.

“It is a great moment in our history and it certainly marks a place where we finally have equal footing with other tribes,” said Cowlitz Tribe Chairman Bill Iyall.

“This is our homeland. We’ve had 12,000 years of occupancy in this area,” he added. “But for 160 years, we were taken off this land. So now we’re able to return.”

The 4,000-member tribe has faced legal challenges over its reservation land in the past. Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from casino opponents, clearing the way for Monday’s opening day.

Just 25 miles north of downtown, the new casino is now the closest major gambling venue to Portland. The 368,000-square-foot casino includes 100,000 square feet of gaming space. Slot machines, poker tables and 15 restaurants and bars fill the space.

“It’s beautiful, absolutely gorgeous,” said Robin Grimm, who lives in nearby La Center, Washington. She spent the morning playing the slot machines with her partner, Marissa.

“We’re locals and we always go to Last Frontier,” Marissa added, referring to one of the two still remaining card rooms in La Center. “We have a lot of friends working here now, so we came to show our support.”

Nearby, Don Palmer and Lois Goodlow drove in from Happy Valley, Oregon. Palmer said they got stuck in traffic on I-5 northbound. But Palmer said they were happy to nab one of the parking spots before the lot filled up a couple hours after opening.

“It’s a little overwhelming at first, it’s very crowded,” he said. “But what do you expect? It’s the first day.”

Casino officials expect to draw 4.5 million visitors a year, many from nearby Oregon. That’s a concern for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, who own the Spirit Mountain Casino in Yamhill County.

The tribes estimate they could lose up to $100 million in casino revenue a year from the competition of the Cowlitz casino. A report from Oregon's Office of Economic Analysis shows the Oregon Lottery could also take a hit with the opening of Ilani.

“We know people have choices, and if they choose us we’re so grateful for that,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of Ilani. “There is so much opportunity with the location for the Cowlitz Tribe. Having access to such a large population will attract more than just gaming.”

The $510 million casino was built with help from the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut. Fox-LaRose spent two decades working with the Mohegan Tribe before moving to the West Coast.

She said the plan is for the Cowlitz Tribe to become financially independent and take over the casino in seven years.

“It’s been such a long time coming,” said Fox-LaRose. “We’re very focused on making the Cowlitz tribe and the community proud.”

