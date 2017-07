Essential natural resources, such as clean air and water, are held in trust by sovereign governments on behalf of its citizens. Youth around the country and around the world are taking the fight for a stable climate future to the courts using groundbreaking litigation and the Public Trust Doctrine. Andrea Rogers, Senior Staff Attorney with Our Children's Trust, and Tom Wheeler, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Information Center (EPIC), discuss what it means for resources to be in the "public trust", climate change, and why youth are fighting for their futures.



Tom Wheeler and Andrea Rogers discuss the Public Trust Doctrine, youth and climate change.