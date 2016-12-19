Through The Eyes of Women: DIY Gifting with SCRAP Humboldt

Related Program: 
Credit SCRAP Humboldt

SCRAP’s Lexie Fischer talks about the thrill of producing a thoughtful, innovative gift by hand, and the hilarity of when crafting projects go wrong.


It’s the final countdown to our December gift giving holidays, and if you’re not freaked out, have you considered that maybe you should be? Arcata’s SCRAP Humboldt is a unique resource, part thrift store, part art supply store, part art studio and part school. Deep breaths, everybody, we can do this.  

For more information about SCRAP Humboldt and the craft classes they offer go to:   www.scraphumboldt.orgI

