Through The Eyes of Women: The "Value Of Not Wasting A Single Day"

Wendy Crisp Lestina has been called a born brinkswoman. She's been a magazine editor, newspaper columnist, speaker, and is a great cook. Crisp Lastina's latest book, A BIT OF EARTH is a compilation of her weekly columns in the Ferndale Enterprise. A columnist for 15 years, her stories share her hard and happy times with readers.

Local author Wendy Crisp Lestina talks with Brenda Starr on Through the Eyes of Women

For her writings on behalf of women & children, Wendy has been awarded an honorary doctorate of letters from Middleburg College, Vermont. She is an active volunteer and member of the board of directors of several not-for-profit organizations in Humboldt County. You can find regional documentaries by movie-maker Wendy at the Ferndale Museum www.ferndalemuseum.com.