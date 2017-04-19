Related Programs: 
Thursday Night Talk: 'Get Out' Discussion Group

By 1 hour ago

 Have you seen the psychological/social thriller, "Get Out"?

Would you like to share your thoughts or movie experience on KHSU?

With guests Jill Larrabee, Patty Yancey and Malcolm Chanaiwa, Lorna Bryant hosts the next Thursday Night Talk: The Race Beat on April 20.

 Please consider four areas:

 

  • your thoughts related to the depiction of subtle racism the main character faced
  • your audience experience in the movie theater (did you feel uncomfortable during any parts or did you think other audience members' reactions were inappropriate at any point?)
  • the portrayal of African American women through the three characters (the deceased mother, the police detective, Georgina)
  • your view of the dynamics of interracial relationships, and racism in general, before seeing the movie and after

 

 

 

