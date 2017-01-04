Related Program: 
Thursday Night Talk

Thursday Night Talk: Humboldt Seeks to Get Probationers Back On Their Feet Quickly. But How?

By Geraldine Goldberg 5 hours ago
Thursday Night Talk

The Humboldt Second Chance Program is a new project created to reduce recidivism and unemployment among local offenders out on probation.

At 7PM on January 5 Thursday Night Talk host Brenda Starr talks with Humboldt County Probation Officer Bill Damiano and Employment Training Division Program Manager Connie Lornezo about how H2CP will provide employment for probationers.

H2CP is funded through a $400,000 California state grant and $200,000 in community contributions. 

Project partners include the Humboldt County Probation Department, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, College of the Redwoods, and the Dave's Killer Bread Foundation.

