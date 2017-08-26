Thursday Night Talk: Humboldt's Food-to-School Programs

By 3 hours ago

On the next Thursday Night Talk, learn about local foods, farm to school programs, and food preservation.  Guests include Erin Derden-Little the Humboldt County Farm to School Coordinator, Linda Prescott the Humboldt County Office of Education Nutrition Program Coordinator, Laura Chase the Eureka City Schools Director of Food Services, and Ilene Harris, a local Master Food Preserver

The show explores how Farm to School programs work on the north coast and how Master Food Preservers helps to provide local expertise in food preservation to help us stock up for the winter.

Additional Resources:

Tags: 
THURSDAY NIGHT TALK
LOCAL FOOD

Related Content

Thursday Night Talk: Locally Grown

By Geraldine Goldberg Aug 17, 2017

On this Thursday Night Talk on KHSU, host Kevin Hoover of the Mad River Union will discuss the film, "Locally Grown, America's Food Revolution" with local food activist and Co-Executive Producer Suzanne Simpson, Humboldt State Associate Professor of Communication Dr. Joshua Frye, HSU Assistant Professor of Social Work Jen Maguire. 


Food For Thought: Farmers Market Delight

By Jun 26, 2017
Food For Thought

North Coast Growers Association's Laura Hughes joins Jennifer Bell to talk about Humboldt County's thriving farmers' markets and fostering community partnerships to expand access to local healthy food. 


Locally Grown, America's Food Revolution

By Danielle Orr Aug 18, 2017

Dr. Jen Maguire, HSU Assistant Professor of Social Work spoke to Danielle Orr on the KHSU Magazine about the local screening of the documentary film, Locally Grown; America's Food Revolution August 19, 2017 in the Native Forum at 4p.m. on the HSU campus. The film showcases local farmers and food producers http://www.locallygrownthefilm