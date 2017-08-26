Thursday Night Talk: Humboldt's Food-to-School Programs

On the next Thursday Night Talk, learn about local foods, farm to school programs, and food preservation. Guests include Erin Derden-Little the Humboldt County Farm to School Coordinator, Linda Prescott the Humboldt County Office of Education Nutrition Program Coordinator, Laura Chase the Eureka City Schools Director of Food Services, and Ilene Harris, a local Master Food Preserver.

The show explores how Farm to School programs work on the north coast and how Master Food Preservers helps to provide local expertise in food preservation to help us stock up for the winter.

Additional Resources: