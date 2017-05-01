Thursday Night Talk: Standing Up for Racial Justice

How can white people in Humboldt County be better allies to people of color? Join host Linda Stansberry, and her guests: Kim Bergel, Eureka City Council; Erin Powers Taylor, True North; Meridith Oram, Standing Up for Racial Justice; and for fifteen minutes by phone, Paul Kivel, who wrote "Uprooting Racism: How White People Can Work for Social Justice." Tune in and learn about accountability, privilege and those cringe-worthy but oh so necessary conversations. May 4 beginning at 7.