Tillerson Seeks 'Open, Candid, Frank Exchange' With Lavrov In Moscow

Updated at 9:30 a.m. ET

Syria and North Korea are two main subjects of today's talks between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, as the diplomats try to repair a relationship that President Vladimir Putin says has only worsened in recent months.

"Our meetings today come at an important moment in the relationship," Tillerson said as he and Lavrov faced each other at a long conference table, "so that we can further clarify areas of common objectives, areas of common interests, even when our tactical approaches might be different, and to clarify areas of sharp difference, so that we can better understand why these differences exist, and what the prospects for narrowing those differences may be."

Those differences seemed evident when the two top diplomats shook hands to kick off today's session. Making little to no eye contact, Tillerson and Lavrov gripped hands and wore expressions that ranged mainly from grim to flat before a phalanx of photographers.

The pair could meet with Putin later today, the state-run Tass news agency reports, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying there's a "certain possibility" that Putin might receive Tillerson and Lavrov. Peskov added that if the diplomats "decide to report on the results of these talks to the head of state, we will let you know," Tass says.

Tillerson entered Wednesday's talks facing stiff opposition to his demand that Russia end its support of the Syrian regime following the deadly April 4 chemical weapons attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun. The U.S. says Syrian President Bashar Assad's government carried out the attack and accuses Russia of trying to deflect blame from Assad.

Days after that attack, President Trump ordered a cruise missile strike that targeted a Syrian air base.

NPR's Lucian Kim reports that Lavrov went into talks "warning that the U.S. not repeat strikes against Syrian government forces."

"The Kremlin argues Assad gave up his chemical weapons stores under a 2013 agreement Moscow brokered with the Obama administration; Tillerson has accused Russia of 'incompetence' in failing to enforce that deal," Charles Maynes reports for NPR from Moscow.

Russia has accused the U.S. of breaking international law and using the chemical weapons attack as a pretext for hitting the Syrian base with Tomahawk missiles. Today, the Interfax news agency quotes Putin saying that rather than improving, the relationship and trust between Russia and the U.S. has deteriorated rather than improved under President Trump's administration.

In his opening remarks, Tillerson said he was looking forward to "an open, candid, frank exchange" with Lavrov.

