Trump Era DOJ Memo Spells Uncertain Future For Portland Police Agreement

The U.S. Department of Justice said this week it will review its past agreements with law enforcement agencies nationwide.

In 2014, the DOJ and Portland police reached one such agreement. It found police in the city had a pattern of using excessive force, especially with people in a mental health crisis. The settlement followed several high-profile incidents in Portland.

In a new memo made public Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for what amounts to a review of some two dozen agreements between the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and police departments across the country.

Sessions wrote it’s not the role of the federal government to manage non-federal law enforcement agencies. Sessions writes that local control and accountability are necessary for local policing.

It’s unclear how the direction from Washington D.C. will affect the local settlement agreement in Oregon.

“My reaction when I read it was, ‘Oh my God the sky is falling, we worked so hard on that agreement,’” said Amanda Marshall, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon at the time the settlement was reached.

Marshall resigned in 2015 amid an investigation into a relationship she had with a subordinate.

Marshall said since the DOJ is the plaintiff in the settlement it would be possible for it to pull out of the agreement.

But that's not happening just yet at least.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said, so far, there have been no changes based on the memo.

"We will continue to pursue outcomes that both protect the civil rights of all community members and preserve the safety of law enforcement officers," said Kevin Sonoff, public affairs officer for the Oregon office.

Officials with the city of Portland are still trying to determine what the memo means.

Michael Cox, a spokesman for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, said the city is still in active discussions with the Department of Justice about implementing the settlement.

“The administration is sending signals that they are willing to walk away from the Obama administration’s civil rights agenda when it comes to local police forces,” Cox said. “Our position is, as mayor of Portland, is that we are committed to positive police reform in the city of Portland.”

