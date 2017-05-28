War And Place - A Memorial Day Special At 1 p.m.

In an extraordinary hour entitled War and Place by Liner Notes, Tom Brokaw, and others discuss Memorials, Veterans, Vietnam, and Wars. Brokaw shares memories of his moving visits to Normandy and Pearl Harbor and how they changed his life. Writer Maxine Hong Kingston helps Veterans put their memories on paper with "healing and writing workshops." Distinguished novelist Robert Stone, discusses the cultural legacy of Vietnam.  Photographer Steve McCurry tells of his famous photo "Afghan Girl," and what he finds when he travels to war zones. Michael Arad, the architect of the prize-winning design for the 9/11 memorial at the former World Trade Center, helps us think about the power of place in mourning.  Recorded aboard Queen Mary 2.

Tags: 
MEMORIAL DAY
WAR
SOLDIERS
DEATH
TOM BROKAW
VETERANS
VIET NAM

