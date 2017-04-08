Washington Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler Plans Telephone Town Hall

Washington Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler will reach out to her constituents during the two-week congressional recess. But, like some of her colleagues, she won’t be meeting them in person.

The Republican Clark County congresswoman is holding her town hall by phone. It’s her second with that format in recent months.

“Telephone town halls are a great way for folks from rural farm land and urban centers to all join me for a live, back-and-forth conversation from the convenience of their kitchen tables,” Herrera Beutler said in a released statement. “I look forward to updating residents on my efforts to improve health care, create jobs, improve education and solve problems back in Congress, and take questions and ideas on any issues that matter to them.”

Washington State University political science professor Carolyn Long said call-in town halls have become common for some representatives, especially as the political climate has become more polarizing. But Long added the trend could cause issues.

“Constituents want to feel a connection to their elected representatives,” she said. “If they’re not seeing them, if they’re not in a situation to shake their hand or talk to them directly, I think they start to feel ignored.”

Amy Pennington, a Herrera Beutler spokeswoman, said the congresswoman has done in-person town halls before, most recently in January, and will continue to use multiple means of communication going forward.

Southwest Washington residents can sign up to receive a call to join the telephone town hall by calling 360-695-6292 or signing up online. It will take place Thursday April 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents can also join the telephone town hall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365 at any point during the event.

