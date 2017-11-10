What Does Your Congress Member Think of the House GOP Tax Reform Plan?

Republicans in the House of Representatives are pushing for a floor vote next week on a historic reform of the tax code.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act aims to lower rates for corporations and individuals, although its benefits for middle-income Americans are less certain.

The bill would end the ability of taxpayers to deduct state and local taxes from their federal tax burden, a change that could have an outsize impact in a high-tax state like California.

On Thursday, the Senate released its own tax reform plan, which could ultimately be reconciled with the House version.

On Thursday, the Senate released its own tax reform plan, which could ultimately be reconciled with the House version.

Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale, District 1)

âI welcome all input on ways to further improve this legislation, but I support this bill and I look forward to its timely passage through committee and a vote on the House floor.”



Jared HuffmanÂ (D-San Rafael, District 2)

“The Republican tax plan is bad news. Itâs bad news for the country because it slashes taxes on the wealthiest one percent and passes the burden to middle class families. But itâs especially bad news for Californians, because the bill would repeal the deduction for state and local income and sales taxes.”



John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove, District 3)

“When you look at the numbers behind this plan, itâs an obvious giveaway to the super-rich. But it especially punishes residents of states like California, which have an income tax, some local taxes and high median home values.”



Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove, District 4)

“As desirable as tax simplification is, I wonder if it is simply a bridge too far given the timetable weâre on, the political environment weâre in and the complexities of the tax code that are certain to continue to yield unpleasant and unintended consequences. I urge us to consider leaving the personal income tax structure intact, but using the budget authority instead to provideÂ a permanent uniform across-the-board reduction in the rates for ALL tax brackets.”



Mike Thompson (D-Napa, District 5)

âLetâs be clear about what this bill is: itâs a plan that adds $1.5 trillion to our national debt to give tax breaks to wealthy and corporate interests. This is wildly irresponsible. Instead of building a tax plan from the middle class out, Republicans want to slash taxes for corporations and the wealthy at the expense of middle class families, and, in some cases, raising effective tax rates on middle class families.”



Doris MatsuiÂ (D-Sacramento, District 6)

“Families in Sacramento canât afford this plan. It gives tax cuts to billionaires and corporations at the expense of the middle class. It drains our budget, just so Republicans can turn around and rip away benefits from middle class families, seniors, people with disabilities, and children who rely on Medicare and Medicaid for their health and economic security.”



Ami BeraÂ (D-Elk Grove, District 7)

Paul Cook (R-Yucca Valley, District 8)

“It looks pretty good. I wanted to make sure that we took care of the middle-class.Â I know they’re going to say this just helps the rich. I that’s a false argument.”



Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton, District 9)

“With nearly 40% of taxpayers who make $50K-75K a year benefiting from the State & Local Tax deduction, it’s hard to understand why the @HouseGOP wants to eliminate it. This plan puts #BillionairesFirst.”



Jeff Denham (R-Modesto, District 10)

“This is something that will create jobs in the Valley, something that lowers the business rates to make us more competitive. I think the biggest thing that people will see is starting January 1, they’re going to see it in their paycheck that their taxes have gone down, and that they have moreÂ money to put back into their family’s budget.”



KQED Interview

Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord, District 11)

“Capping the mortgage interest deduction & eliminating SALT is bad for the Bay Area, CA & hundreds of thousands of hardworking families.”



Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco, District 12)Â

“Hidden in the pages of the Ryan-McConnell bill are plans to raise taxes on working families by dismantling state and local tax deductions.Â Encouraging companies to ship jobs overseas, this is very important, shipping jobs overseas costs you less than creating jobs in America, offshoring jobs at the expense of the American worker.”



Barbara Lee (D-Oakland, District 13)

Who loses under the #GOPTaxScam? Working families, teachers, young people paying off student loans, small business owners & homeowners. This âplanâ is a disgrace.



Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo, District 14)Â

Emailed Statement

Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin, District 15)

“Americans carry about $1.3 trillion in student loan debt — and @realDonaldTrumpâs tax âreformâ plan would make this crisis worse. Many student loan borrowers can’t afford to start family, buy home, launch biz. Now @realDonaldTrump wants to abolish their tax deduction.”



Jim Costa (D-Fresno, District 16)

âOver the next few days, I will carefully review theÂ Tax Cuts and Jobs ActÂ and evaluate the policy based on how it would likely affect our national debt, and how it plans to incentive intelligent investment in the American economy and our American future.”



Ro Khanna (D-Fremont, District 17)

“The Republican plan is a disservice to a third of the middle class Americans who would have to pay higher taxes. I am disappointed that it limits the traditional state and local tax (SALT) deduction to property taxes, placing an even greater burden on the residents of California in particular.â



Anna Eshoo (D-Silicon Valley, District 18)

“ByÂ eliminatingÂ the deductibility of key items andÂ raisingÂ taxes, the middle class bears the brunt of this tax plan. It should be the reverse. The middle class should be relieved of some of its burdens.”



Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose, District 19)

“Calif’s GOP members of Congress shouldn’t raise taxes on middle-class constituents just to put #BillionairesFirst”



Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley, District 20)

“Congressman Panetta does not support [the plan] in its current form.”



Emailed Statement

David Valadao (R-Hanford, District 21)

“This tax plan will create more jobs, increase the amount of money workers take home, and strengthen our economy.â



Devin Nunes (R- Tulare, District 22)

âThis is as close to fixing the tax code as we can possibly get. This is going to simplify the tax code for nearly every American. All Americans will get a tax cut.â



Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield, District 23)

âThis tax legislation will produce a simple system, good jobs, a growing economy, and bigger paychecks. That makes life better for everyone.â



Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara, District 24)

“Who are the Americans paying more under the rigged GOP tax plan? Middle-class families, teachers, Americans paying off student loans, small businesses, & homeowners.”



Steve Knight (R-Santa Clarita, District 25)

“While a good start, the tax reform package is still a work in progress and there are several issues my colleagues and I are working on. One of these issues is restoring the Adoption Tax Credit to make it easier for families to provide stable homes for adopted children.”



Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village, District 26)

âTheir giveaway to the rich eliminates deductions that are critical for middle-class families in California, including the state and local income tax deduction, the medical expense deduction, the student loan interest deduction, and the dependent care credit. They also limit the property tax deduction and the mortgage interest deduction for future homebuyers.”



Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park, District 27)

“Corporations have seen record profits while family incomes stagnated. Why are corporations, not workers, getting the most from GOP tax plan?”



Adam Schiff (D-Burbank, District 28)Â

“GOP tax plan promises hundreds of millions in tax relief for families. Well, actually, for just one family. The Trumps.”



Tony Cardenas (D-San Fernando Valley, District 29)

“I completely oppose the #GOPtaxbill — it cuts taxes for the wealthiest Americans while leaving working families with less.”



Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks, District 30)

“Deficit exploding, job killing @GOP #tax plan to enrich billionaires will devastate California families.”



Pete Aguilar (D-San Bernadino, District 31)

“The #GOPTaxBill sells out students to pay for tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires. This is not the bipartisan #TaxReform we need.”



Grace Napolitano (D-El Monte, District 32)

“The Republican bill is a tax hike on San Gabriel Valley residents and all of Californiaâs hardworking families. It cripples the State and LocalÂ Tax (SALT) deduction and bars new homebuyers from receiving mortgage interest tax breaks above $500,000, devastating those particularly in LA County.”



Ted Lieu (D-Torrance, District 33)

“How stupid is the #GOP tax plan? It RAISES TAXES on nearly half of middle class families. To benefit the rich. That’s S. T. U. P. I. D.”



Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles, District 34)

“The Republican tax plan is a reckless scheme that puts corporations before working families and does nothing to create jobs, grow the economy, or raise wages. It would blow a $1.5 trillion hole into our deficit and fuel future Republican demands for substantial cuts to vital public services to compensate for the dramatic shortfall.”



Norma Torres (D-Pomona, District 35)

“Last year 8.8 million Americans used a tax dedication to help afford health care expenses. The #GOPTaxScam eliminates it.”



Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert, District 36)

Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles, District 37)

“This plan is a sorry response to millions of Americans demanding tax relief. In place of what should’ve been fair reform designed to benefit families across the country, House leadership has proposed to further rig our tax system to entrap families in lower income brackets while protecting wealthy filers with the empty promise and false economic principle of trickledown economics.”



Statement

Linda Sanchez (D-Orange, District 38)

âJust as expected, it is another fiscally irresponsible tax giveaway to wealthy Americans and corporations. But massive corporate tax cuts does not guarantee job growth or increased wages for working families. It only guarantees adding at least $1.5 trillion to the deficit.”



Ed Royce (R-Fullerton, District 39)

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Los Angeles, District 40)

Do you or your friends and relatives have #CollegeDebt? The #GOPTaxScam makes it harder for Americans to afford #HigherEducation.



Mark Takano (D-Riverside, District 41)

“Limiting deductions for state and local taxes, capping the mortgage interest deduction, and eliminating the student-loan-interest and medical-expense deductions are all policies that are specifically designed to hit Californians, who already contribute more to the federal government than they receive.”



Ken Calvert (R-Corona, District 42)

“I am very encouraged that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will help us deliver the tax reform and relief that middle-income taxpayers and our job creators so desperately need. Lowering rates, doubling the standard deduction, and increasing the child tax credit are great steps that will allow working families to keep more of the money they earn.”



Maxine Waters (D-Inglewood, District 43)

âFor Californians, and residents of my district in particular, the Republican tax plan is devastating.Â It eliminates the state and local income tax deduction, a deduction almost one third of people living in my district use.Â Without this deduction, theyâd be double taxed: once on a state and local level, and again by the federal government.”



Nanette Barragan (D-San Pedro, District 44)

“Adding $1.5 *trillion* to the deficit while cutting taxes for the 1% is simply a #GOPTaxScam.”



Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Niguel, District 45)

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will provide much needed tax relief for hard-working taxpayers across the country squeezed by a federal tax code that is outdated, complex and unfair.

âUnder our plan, tax rates will fall, the standard federal deduction will double, and middle class workers will benefit. Â This means Americans will get to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”



Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana, District 46)

Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach, District 47)

“It explodes the deficit by $1.5 trillion. @GOP argues that growth will create enough revenue, but this has never occurred. Idea is widely debunked.”



Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa, District 48)

“IÂ am studying the various provisions of the House tax bill and I am participating in serious discussions with my fellow Republican colleagues about its contents.Â My goal is passing a tax reform bill that does not increase the taxes being paid by any of my constituents.”



Darrell Issa (R-Vista, District 49)

“My overriding concern with the current House tax reform proposal is that many Californians who need and deserve tax relief wonât benefit from the current framework, or at worse, may see their tax burden rise as a consequence of certain changes including, but not limited to, the elimination of the state and local income tax deduction.”



Duncan D. Hunter (R-Lakeside, District 50)

“Very excited about the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct, a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”



Juan Vargas (D-San Diego, District 51)

“The #GOPTaxScam benefits the wealthy at the expense of hardworking Americans and middle-class families.”



Scott Peters (D-La Jolla, District 52)

“The #GOPTaxBill would hurt: -American families -Students -Homeowners -Teachers -People Recovering from Disasters.”



Susan Davis (D-San Diego, District 53)

“The #GOPtaxbill will no longer let teachers deduct the money they spend on pencils, pens, and paper for their students. However, a large corporation will still be able to deduct the money it spends on its office supplies.”

