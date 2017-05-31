Why Your Grandmother's Favorite Game Shows Are Back

Don’t call it a comeback. Game shows have been around on television pretty much forever. But more modern ones like “The Bachelor” or “American Ninja Warrior” don’t seem to have suppressed the appetite for tradition.

This summer, some of the old school game shows are getting reboots. From “Love Connection” to “The Gong Show” to “The Joker’s Wild,” what does the return to traditional game shows say about today’s TV viewers?

GUESTS

Eric Deggans, TV critic, NPR

Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive vice president of programming and development, Game Show Network

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

