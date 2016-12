Attorney and author Elizabeth Schwartz joins Emma Breacain to talk about the mysteries and surprises of marriage.

Elizabeth Schwartz is not calling for less attention to the perfect caterer and wedding band, but she is definitely calling for more consideration for our financial, legal, physical and emotional well being in her book “Before I Do: A Legal Guide to Marriage, Gay and Otherwise.”

In this episode, Schwartz illuminates the possible pitfalls and surprises of the institution, recommends knowledge as power, and discusses her own marriage.

TTEOW Emma Breacain and Elizabeth Schwartz

https://khsuwomen.wordpress.com/