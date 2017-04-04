Youth Mental Health First Aid Training in Weitchpec April 18

Sarah Nelson, Health Education Specialist at the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services talks with Claire Reynolds about an upcoming Youth Mental Health First Aid training that will be taking place at the Yurok Tribal Office in Weitchpec on Tuesday, April 18 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour course that helps people who are working with young people to identify, understand and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.

To register for the Youth Mental Health First Aid training on April 18 in Weitchpec, contact Sarah nelson at snelson@co.humboldt.ca.us or by phone at 707-441-5565.