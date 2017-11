This week’s Artwaves is about the Del Norte-Curry Community Concert Association also known as Music in the Redwoods. A specific focus is the upcoming performance of Neave Trio. They will perform this Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Crescent Elk Auditorium in Crescent City.

Neave Trio will perform at a Music In The Redwoods concert Friday.

Artwaves speaks with Neave Trio cellist Mikhail Veselov, originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

[Subscribe to the Artwaves podcast via iTunes.]