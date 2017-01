Dr. Rossbacher reflects on the movement of athletes and spectators exercising their right to protest during sporting events, including at Humboldt State University. Students remained seated as the National Anthem was performed during HSU's first home football game this season. This action was a symbol of solidarity with San Francisco 49er, Colin Kaepernick, for his ongoing protest against inequalities in our nation. Players from the HSU volleyball team have joined in the silent protest in a recent home game.

Campus Connections: Free Speech

Campus Connections on Soundcloud