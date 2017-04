Author Ashton Applewhite joins hosts Ann Diver-Stamnes and Pam Brown to discuss the topic of aging while female, a term she coined as part of her new lecture series. Ashton wrote the book This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto against Ageism. In this first interview in a two part series, she notes in regard to ageism against women, "Until we mobilize and decide to shine a light on it, we perpetuate it, and we collude in our own marginalization."