Dr. Charles Biles' Research Reveals New Insight on Voting in the U.S.

The latest HSU Press publication The History of Congressional Apportionment asks a question that is deceptively easy to state: How many seats in the United States House of Representatives does each state get?

However, what emerges is a complex blend of mathematics and politics that has shaped government and power from the founding of the country to the modern day. HSU Emeritus Professor of Mathematics, Charles Biles used his mathematical knowledge and insight to untangle a never-before-told story in American history.

Through the lens of Congressional apportionment, this book adds yet another chapter in the rich story of American history and the people, politics, and debates that helped shape, and continue to shape, the political system we have today.