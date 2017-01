"The dam removal requires a Clean Water Act permit, so these are hearings by the Water Board that will be considered when they write the permit for dam removal," says Craig Tucker with the Karuk Tribe.

Tucker discusses these upcoming dam removal hearings (Jan. 12th in Arcata) with host Scott Greacon.

"In a lot of ways, things are on track," he says.

"The fight is on to get destructive dams out of some of our most important western rivers," says Greacen.