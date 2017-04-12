Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Reinstates City's Police Chief

UPDATE (6:35 p.m. PST) Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has reinstated Police Chief Mike Marshman.

Marshman had been placed on leave in late March during an investigation into allegations he had a subordinate sign him into a meeting he did not actually attend.

The meeting was on a new system the bureau uses to identify employees who might have a pattern of using excessive force. It was part of a settlement between the Portland Police and the U.S. Department of Justice over the treatment of mentally ill people and people of color.

Marshman was marked as present at the training. But someone complained to internal affairs that Marshman didn’t actually attend.

That prompted an investigation of Marshman and the lieutenant accused of signing him in.

Now the mayor says a preliminary investigation found Marshman did not violate any city policies and will return to active duty. The city's human resources director says there’s no evidence Marshman ordered the lieutenant to falsely sign him into the meeting.

