Via Facebook:

"Precious Aguilar, heard gunfire, saw a child not taking cover. With no regard for her own safety, ran to the child and pulled the kid to safety. She is 14! Her goal...to become an EPD officer. I think she'll make it. - Chief Mills"

According to the Times-Standard:

"So, before Precious made it to safety, the teenager turned back, picked up the baby girl and “Army crawled” about 100 feet to a back room in the gym, with the infant in her arms.