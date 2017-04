According to CalTrans, Highway 101 is closed again. Click through to watch witness Wendy Kornberg's video of the slide to her Facebok page.

Via Caltrans:

101 IS CLOSED FROM THE JCT OF SR 1 /IN LEGGETT/ TO 15 MI SOUTH OF GARBERVILLE (MENDOCINO CO) - DUE TO A ROCK SLIDE - MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

