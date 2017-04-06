My Favorite Lecture LIVE: Ancient Maya Warfare

By 26 minutes ago

Join the studio audience for a recording of My Favorite Lecture April 13th at Plaza Grill in Arcata.  

Marisol Cortes-Rincon will cover the current problems with the archaeology of warfare; the continuity of conflict in Mesoamerica from the Late Preclassic through the Terminal Classic period; the influence of Teotihuacan during the Early Classic period throughout Mesoamerica; and more.

My Favorite Lecture is an interdisciplinary lecture series in which Humboldt State educators share some of their favorite material with a live community audience in downtown Arcata, California. A Taste of Arcata appetizer reception, courtesy of Arcata Main Street, precedes the lecture. 

 My Favorite Lecture is a collaboration with Humboldt State and Arcata Main Street with support from Plaza Grill.  

My Favorite Lecture: "That's So Gay?" by Melinda Myers

By Mar 27, 2017

"Behavior is difficult to measure directly because we have to rely on what you tell us. You get upset when we try to watch you,” says Humboldt State's Melinda Meyers.

And when researchers base their gender studies using questionable assumptions, as you’re about to learn, that research gets a little dodgy. 

 

In this lecture, Myers lays out a fun-but-firm critique of sexuality research, and makes clear why it matters. 

My Favorite Lecture - "Climate Change: Facts, Fiction, & Forecasts"

By Mar 1, 2017
KHSU

What are we getting right when it comes to the science of climate change? What are we getting wrong? In this episode of My Favorite Lecture, Dr. Rich Boone takes you on a fact-based jaunt through one of today's most pressing issues. 

My Favorite Lecture: Looting & Destruction - The Politics of Art in Crisis

By Nov 24, 2016

Why would invaders bother sacking a museum? Where's the value in plundering art?

Explore the idea of art looting and destruction over time, and understand the significance of such assaults against culture.  

My Favorite Lecture: The Undiscovered Universe feat. CD Hoyle

By Sep 21, 2016
KHSU

"If we look at what makes up the universe, it's a little disturbing," Humboldt State University physicist CD Hoyle told the standing-room-only audience in Arcata. "It turns that most of the universe is dark energy." And we don't know what that is. "And that's a problem." 

Physics has problems, and nature is hinting at mysteries as big as the universe itself.  There are contradictions among major models of nature that are, in Hoyle's opinion, downright embarrassing.

Subscribe to the My Favorite Lecture podcast via iTunes

My Favorite Lecture - "Witches: Sex & Science in the 16th Century"

By Oct 26, 2016

[Advisory: Some of the content below maybe be considered graphic, bleak, and/or NSFW.]  

In this episode of My Favorite Lecture, Humboldt State history professor Ben Marschke paints a vivid picture of the spiritual, social, and economic factors that surrounded the witch hunts that led to an estimated 100,000 witch trials and 50,000 executions over hundreds of years. 

Demonology and epistemology collide as Marschke explores the "science" of witchcraft in the sixteenth century, placing witchcraft in the context of contemporary anxieties about gender, sexuality, and fertility.

 

You'll learn about popular handbook Malleus Maleficarum, which was basically the Oxford English Dictionary of how to spot, hunt, and try witches. 